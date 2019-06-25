Career/Bumper to Bumper
ago

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce 2019 Scholarship Recipients

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio



Scholarship recipients Josh and Rebecca Roos.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have announced 25 winners of their 2019 scholarship competition. The students, picked from a pool of applicants from across North America, will be awarded $1,000 each.

“We are proud of the achievements of these students, and we are proud to support them as they further their education,” said JC Washbish, vice president of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “These 25 students are members of the Alliance family, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.”

In order to be considered, candidates were required to complete a rigorous application process that included essay prompts, short answer questions, letters of recommendation and more. They also had to be employees and/or family members of employees. Winners were selected through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation by a panel of judges from a competitive pool of applicants.

“We are all aware of how competitive and expensive the college experience can be. The Alliance’s program is invaluable to all those members facing the frightful costs of a secondary education,” said John Tully, sales manager for Norwood Motor Parts Co. “Our CSC network, distribution center and store employees truly appreciate the value. We at Norwood Motor Parts are very proud to have received three college scholarships awards in 2019 from the Alliance.”

Among this year’s winners, Kaitlyn Leech of Wyoming, Michigan, also was awarded the 2019 Frank V. Maggio Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, offered by the Auto-Wares Group of Companies, is given to a worthy student to commemorate the life of Maggio, who believed in the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center program and recognized the importance of partnering with his customers to achieve mutual success. Leech will be pursuing a Pre Veterinary degree at Michigan State University.

“Auto-Wares is proud to award the Maggio scholarship to Kaitlyn,” said Ryan Backowski, director of marketing for the Auto-Wares Group. “Frank Maggio believed in honesty, trustworthiness and the pursuit of excellence through education. Kaitlyn exemplifies these characteristics with her strong community involvement and through earning a top position in her graduating class. We wish Kaitlyn the best of luck as she continues her education.”

Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit autovalue.comor bumpertobumper.com

2019 Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Scholarship Winners:

StudentSchoolCourse of StudyWarehouse Distributor
Nicholas CatonEastern Kentucky UniversityBusiness and MarketingHahn Automotive
Cole ChristiansDordt CollegeBusinessThe Merrill Company
Alexandra DumontProvidence University College & Theological SeminaryBusiness AdministrationPiston Ring
Erika DykstraDavenport UniversityMedical AssistingAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Skylar GoodHastings CollegeBusiness AdministrationThe Merrill Company
Bridget HubbardQuinnipiac UniversityOccupational TherapyNorwood Motor Parts
Jarrett HudsonOklahoma State UniversityAgribusiness SalesJobbers Automotive Warehouse
Jhovani Anguiano JimenezSan Francisco State UniversityBusiness AdministrationTrimon
Kaitlyn LeechMichigan State UniversityPre VeterinaryAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Mark MaligSouthern Alberta Institute of TechnologyParts TechnicianCentral Auto Parts Distributors
Emily OgdenArkansas State UniversityElementary EducationParts Warehouse, Inc.
Brooke PeckhamFerris State UniversityHuman ResourcesAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Ashley PetermanUniversity of ReginaFaculty of EducationAuto Electric Service Ltd.
Jeffrey PetersonNorthwest Iowa Community CollegeAutomotive and Light Duty Diesel TechnologyThe Merrill Company
Christian PfeifferJackson CollegeBusiness and FinanceAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Jason Phillips, Jr. Northeast Lakeview CollegeBusiness Administration and MarketingAftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.
Zach PoppeNorth Central Kansas Technical CollegeAutomotive TechnologyJobbers Automotive Warehouse
Anna ReidSaginaw Valley State UniversityNursingAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Joshua RoosUniversity of Massachusetts – AmherstOperations and Information ManagementNorwood Motor Parts
Rebecca RoosUniversity of MichiganNursingNorwood Motor Parts
Quincy SchenkIowa State UniversityKinesiologyThe Merrill Company
Jason StegemannNorthwest Iowa Community CollegeDiesel TechnologyThe Merrill Company
John Tangen University of North DakotaMarketing and ManagementAutomotive Parts Headquarters, Inc.
Charles TippingOwens Community CollegeAutomotive Service ManagementHahn Automotive
David ValentMichigan State UniversityEngineeringAuto-Wares Group of Companies
