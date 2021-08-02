 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships

on

APA And Factory Motor Parts Announce Scholarship

on

BCA Bearings Announces July Product Line Additions

on

Jiffy Lube Celebrates 10 Years Supporting MDA
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes Video
play

VIDEO: Electric Power Steering Safe Modes

BOLT ON And DRIVE To Host Free Webinar

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
All About Timing Chains

Underhood: All About Timing Chains
The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan

Undercar: The Terrible Tale Of A Neglected Nissan
Direct Injection and Turbochargers

Underhood: Direct Injection and Turbochargers
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships

 

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are pleased to announce 25 winners of their 2021 scholarship competition. The recipients, picked from a competitive pool of student applicants from across North America, will be awarded $1,000 USD each as they work toward their degrees.

“We continue to take pride in the outstanding students representing the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments thus far and wish them success in their future endeavors.”

Candidates filled out a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendation, transcript requirements, and more. A University of the Aftermarket Foundation panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits. Candidates were also required to show they were employees or children of employees of an Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, or Confidence Plus location. 

Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.

For more information on the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper scholarship program, visit autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Pep Boys Awards $100K In Scholarships

News: AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

News: NGK Recognized For Excellence In Quality & Delivery

News: UAF Sets New Scholarship Record Once Again

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician