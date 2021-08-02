Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Award 25 Scholarships

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are pleased to announce 25 winners of their 2021 scholarship competition. The recipients, picked from a competitive pool of student applicants from across North America, will be awarded $1,000 USD each as they work toward their degrees.



“We continue to take pride in the outstanding students representing the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brands,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments thus far and wish them success in their future endeavors.”



Candidates filled out a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendation, transcript requirements, and more. A University of the Aftermarket Foundation panel of judges reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits. Candidates were also required to show they were employees or children of employees of an Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper, or Confidence Plus location.



Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.



For more information on the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper scholarship program, visit autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.