Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Announce Daily Shop Webinars

 

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are kicking off their first-ever Certified Service Center (CSC) Webinar Series this month. Beginning April 13, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will be producing daily CSC-exclusive webinars to further benefit the shop network. 

“Automotive repair has been deemed an essential business because we keep America moving,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “Now, more than ever, shops need to know all the tools at their disposal.”

“We decided to take advantage of the current COVID situation and educate our Certified Service Center shops on the features and benefits of the primary elements of our program,” said Daniel Moroles, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Sales and Market Development Manager and the unofficial godfather of the CSC program. “This will better equip our centers to attract more business immediately and in the future.” 

The 1 p.m. daily series will begin Monday with a presentation on being found online. Alliance hosts will partner up with Brandify Strategic Account Manager Ella Klancic to explain how to achieve a competitive advantage with locator services, search engine optimization and reputation management.

“These webinars are a great way to effectively communicate the importance of a tool like Brandify and the quick and easy process of how to sign up,” Klancic said. “Brandify acts as your location data’s single source of truth and will keep your information displaying consistently and accurately at all times to convert online searches into in-store customers. Our intuitive platform gives you meaningful insights into what your customers are saying and easy access for you to respond to reviews. It’s also a great space to ask questions!” 

Throughout the week, a variety of other guest speakers will present on customer financing, website creation and more. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will close out the first week by bringing back the popular COVID-19 Shop Owner Panel Discussion. The webinar series will continue through the month. 

