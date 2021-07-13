Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 4 Scholarship Winners

Click Here to Read More

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Leadership 2.0 Scholarship Winners

Name Company Role Susan Dickson Closs Tire & Auto Repair President Brittani McClain Auto-Wares Group of Companies Director of Customer Service Dave Sorrentino Eastern Warehouse Distributors VP Product & Inventory Jeremy Van Voorst Arnold Motor Supply Regional Director of Store Operations



“Congratulations to these four exceptional recipients,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper headquarters. “We are proud to see these forward-thinking candidates investing in themselves and their careers by attending Leadership 2.0.”



Susan Dickson, president of Closs Tire & Auto Repair, joined the industry in 1984 as a bookkeeper. Over the decades, she took on additional responsibilities and oversaw the day-to-day operations of the business, becoming sole owner in 2019. She is the founder and co-leader of the Lake County Service Dealers Group and has partnered with automotive technical instructors in the area to establish successful job shadow and paid internship programs.



“I would like to thank the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and Bob Joynt for this leadership opportunity,” Dickson said. “Since 2018, I’ve been working with the Lake County Tech Campus Automotive Service Department. In partnership with the instructors, I wrote a work-based internship program which has serviced over 50 students. I am excited to share my program with industry leaders and hope we can bridge the technician shortage gap. I am also happy to be a part of a group of industry leaders, to hear about the industry challenges, and be a part of the solution.”

Britani McClain, director of customer service at Auto-Wares Group of Companies, has been in the aftermarket for eight years. She has earned steady promotions through Auto-Wares and has been nominated internally to chair multiple committees, including the Auto-Wares Tech Expo Committee which organizes an event that touches more than 3,500 people. In her current role, she monitors the support needs of customers and employees. She also led the COVID response efforts at Auto-Wares via their emergency response team.



Eastern Warehouse Distributors Vice President of Product and Inventory Dave Sorrentino, a 23-year industry veteran, has held positions at a variety of companies. His experience behind the counter and on the vendor supplier side of the business helped prepare him for his current position and provided him with a 360-degree view of the industry and how it functions. He currently manages supplier relationships and negotiations, identifies new product opportunities and line extensions, and manages inventory levels.



Jeremy Van Voorst serves as regional director of store operations for Arnold Motor Supply. Since joining Arnold Motor Supply 13 years ago, Van Voorst has received numerous accolades including the 2017 Arnold Motor Supply Manager of the Year award. He has aggressively pursued educational opportunities, including Dale Carnegie training and situational leadership training. He is currently responsible for leading 16 Arnold Motor Supply stores in Minnesota and Iowa.



As a part of the program, the scholarship winners will attend two intensive one-week sessions. The first week of classes begins Aug. 22 at Northwood University’s campus in Midland. The second session will take place in March 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. During the months between sessions, Dickson, McClain, Sorrentino, Van Voorst, and other attendees will collaborate on projects.



Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper annually select scholarship recipients for the prestigious opportunity. Each scholarship is worth $6,350 and covers all course fees, books, and more.