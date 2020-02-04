Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Tech Of The Year Finalists

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named 18 technicians across the United States as finalists for their esteemed 2020 Technician of the Year program. These automotive professionals represent the Certified Service Center network of more than 3,800 shops, which employs more than 10,000 techs. Each finalist was selected by their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts distributor.

In addition to achieving ASE certification and being a part of a Certified Service Center, finalists distinguished themselves by completing channel partner trainings, attending live training, and submitting personal bios and letters of recommendation.



“It’s incredible to see the joy and hard work put into this competition by the technicians. They are already winners just by earning a spot on the finalist trip,” said Pat Winters, former chairman of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Sales & Marketing Committee and vice president of sales and marketing for Warren Distributing, an Auto Value distributor. In 2019, the Warren Distributing finalist was named the technician of the year. “We were very proud to have a technician from our group in Southern California representing all of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper last year. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, and best of luck on the test.”



The 18 finalists will meet March 12-15 in San Antonio for the Technician of the Year finalist competition, a four-day event complete with custom ASE testing, San Antonio tourism, a rodeo, and more. The technician who scores highest on the custom 90-minute, 100-question ASE test will win $2,500 and will represent Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper this November at the ASE Technician of the Year Award Ceremony.



This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., program group headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. The Technician of the Year also is available to members in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico will be in attendance in San Antonio this March with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists.

2020 U.S. Technician of the Year Finalists

For more information, visit autovalue.com/technician-of-the-yearor bumpertobumper.com/technician-of-the-year.