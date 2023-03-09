Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are revving the engines in 2023 with the Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway promotional sweepstakes this March and April.

“Two lucky grand prize winners will get to choose an ultimate new vehicle. Maybe a new sports car, a new pick up, or even an all-terrain vehicle. said Jim Holik, director of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., program headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We are always ready to fuel some excitement for our technicians and this Spring it’s going to be legendary.”

In addition to the grand prize winners and their new vehicles, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are also giving away 150 gift card to other lucky winners totaling $25,000.

During the months of March and April, professional technicians earn an entry with every qualifying $150 invoice from their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users have even better odds of winning. At the end of each day, their daily purchases on MyPlace will be totaled, and every $150 worth of qualifying purchases will earn them a bonus sweepstakes entry. The sweepstakes officially kicked off on March 1st and will conclude on April 30th 2023.

Visit https://www.ultimatevehiclegiveaway2023.com/ for official rules and other sweepstakes details.