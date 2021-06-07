 Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users
Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users

News

Autolite Launches Sweepstakes For Spark Plug Users

 

Autolite announced that it will host a second sweepstakes in 2021 to celebrate automotive DIYers.

The Autolite “Home Garage Makeover” Sweepstakes will give consumers a chance to win a home-garage makeover.

“The biggest Autolite fans and supporters should be able to get in on the action and celebrate our 85th anniversary with us,” said Carl Weber, senior marketing director, First Brands Group. “We are showing appreciation for our brand advocates – we see our passion for spark plug performance in them – and this is our way of letting them know how much they mean to us.”

The Autolite “Home Garage Makeover” Sweepstakes will run from June 15 through August 15. To enter, consumers will need to purchase four or more Autolite Iridium Ultra or Iridium XP spark plugs.

For detailed rules, prizes and additional info on the DIY Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes, visit AutoliteGarageSweeps.com.

