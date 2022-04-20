Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner

Autolite announced the completion of its Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes renovation for Sharon Ashmore of Stanley, NC. Selected from hundreds of entrants in a random drawing, Ashmore won a garage renovation project worth more than $10,000.

Click Here to Read More

Over the course of three weeks, Garage Experts of Charlotte installed new flooring, cabinets, and three slat walls in Ashmore’s home garage. This project also included the delivery of a new air compressor, Autolite stools and a lighted vintage Autolite sign.

“Not only will my garage have more storage and free space to work, it’s now one of my favorite places to hang out in my home,” said Ashmore. “Garage Experts did a wonderful job – the brand-new flooring, sleek cabinets and Autolite accessories make for a polished, comfortable environment.”

The Autolite Home Garage Makeover Sweepstakes entry period ran from June through mid-August of 2021. The purpose of the sweepstakes was to celebrate how special home garages are for automotive DIYers and tinkerers of all kinds, Autolite says.