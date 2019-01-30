Automotive Communications Council Sponsoring Student To Attend Annual Conference

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Automotive Communications Council (ACC) is extending an invitation to students enrolled in Northwood University’s University of the Aftermarket (UofA) program who are interested in marketing communications or the automotive aftermarket industry to attend the ACC annual conference in San Antonio, TX on April 9 – 10, 2019.

The conference is packed with marketing specific content that helps keep its members and attendees at the forefront of their craft in this unique industry. One student will have the opportunity to network with some of the best marketing minds in the automotive aftermarket while gaining a better understanding of both the latest marketing trends and the unique and ever-changing aftermarket.

“I am thrilled for the student who gets to take this opportunity. As a marketing professional in the aftermarket, the Annual ACC Conference is by far the most impactful conference of my year,” said Jacki Lutz, ACC President and Head of Global Marketing and Communications for Sensata Technologies’, Aftermarket Business. “This recipient is going to gain valuable insights into our world and share two full days with some of the most brilliant marketing minds in the industry.”

Applications are due Friday, February 15, 2019. Students can apply here. The winner will receive a waived conference fee as well as completely covered airfare, hotel and all other travel costs.