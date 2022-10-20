 Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex
Tools & Products

Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit From Cementex

This kit includes double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, and more.
on

The Cementex Automotive Electric Service Tool Kit (ITS-12B-AES) is a great base of insulated tools for use with hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) as well as troubleshooting and repair to EV charging stations.

Stored in a standard toolbox, this tool kit includes Cementex double-insulated diagonal cutting, needle nose, slip joint, crimping and water pump pliers, as well as a variety of double-insulated Cushion Grip screwdrivers.

Cementex double-insulated tools are made in the U.S.A. and are tested to 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC/1,500 VDC when working on energized parts. They are marked with the (double triangle) international safety symbol.

For more info: cementexusa.com

