Automotive, Mining Sectors Meet for Battery EV Conference

The 2024 BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference, created to explore the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, took place May 29-30 at Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology in Ontario, Canada. This annual event, now in its third year, focused on the challenges and opportunities within the battery-electric economy across Canada. The conference kicked off with an opening dinner on May 29, followed by a full-day conference on May 30.

“We have the land, the talent, and the resources needed to support this industry,” said City of Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to secure partnerships to enhance the automotive sector.

The event coincided with the automotive industry’s push toward Canada’s goal of achieving 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035. It featured discussions on the entire BEV supply chain and aims to foster relationships among leaders in the mining, automotive, battery technology, transportation and green energy sectors.

Speakers at the conference included The Honourable George Pirie, minister of mines; Vito Paladino of Volkswagen Group Canada; Simon Thibault of General Motors; and other notable figures from various organizations like Adamas Intelligence, Electra Battery Materials and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

The event also featured an exhibition of battery-electric consumer vehicles available for test drives by delegates and the public.

The BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility conference was co-hosted by Cambrian College, EV Society, Frontier Lithium and the City of Greater Sudbury. It was organized in cooperation with Accelerate-ZEV, Electric Autonomy Canada, and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN).