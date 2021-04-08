Autonomous Cars Should Be Washed Manually, Say Developers

According to an article from CNN, companies developing self-driving vehicles say they must rely on hand washing rather than automatic carwashing to keep these vehicles in working condition.

There a range of problems that putting a self-driving vehicle through a carwash would create, the article continued.

Firstly, soap residue and water spots can “blind” a self-driving car, the article noted.

Secondly, carwash brushes could jar the vehicle’s sensors, disrupting its calibration and, therefore, accuracy, the article added; furthermore, these sensors — which can cost over $100,000 — could be damaged or broken.

The exteriors of self-driving vehicles need to be cleaned more often than that of typical cars, because the sensors need to be free of obstructions, that article stated; dirt, bugs, bird excrement and water spots all have the ability to impact the car’s ability to drive safely.

Avis, a rental car company, is contracted to clean and refuel the self-driving van fleet for Waymo, the self-driving sector of Google’s parent company, the article noted.

As such, Avis modified three of its Phoenix-area branches to care for the Chrysler Pacifica vans, the article continued.

“There are special processes that definitely require a lot more care and focus, and you have to clean [the vans] quite often,” Avis chief innovation officer Arthur Orduña said. “We give them the premium level of service that I don’t think any vehicle globally is getting.”