Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing company, has partnered with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports the career exploration, technical education, and workforce development of students aspiring to be professional technicians, to provide support for shop owners in helping them build an entire pipeline of future and working techs!



With Autoshop Solutions’ support of the TechForce Champion Campaign, their customers and friends are receiving a special offer to become a TechForce Champion and build a pipeline of future and working techs, along with these other great perks: use the TechForce Champion badge to signify respect for techs, the ability to post an apprenticeship in the TechForce Network, the ability to post two technician jobs in the TechForce Network, meet and greet future and working techs locally, connect with schools, and more.

