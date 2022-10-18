 Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

on

Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

on

Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades

on

Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings (VIDEO) Video
play

Wheel Speed Sensor Readings (VIDEO)

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO) Video
play

Getting Rid Of Code P0420 With A Little Cleaning (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Understanding Audi's Valve Lift System

Underhood: Understanding Audi’s Valve Lift System
2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment

Undercar: 2005-2010 Ford Mustang Alignment
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

 

on

Autoshop Solutions, a premier automotive services-based digital marketing company, has partnered with TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that supports the career exploration, technical education, and workforce development of students aspiring to be professional technicians, to provide support for shop owners in helping them build an entire pipeline of future and working techs! 

With Autoshop Solutions’ support of the TechForce Champion Campaign, their customers and friends are receiving a special offer to become a TechForce Champion and build a pipeline of future and working techs, along with these other great perks: use the TechForce Champion badge to signify respect for techs, the ability to post an apprenticeship in the TechForce Network, the ability to post two technician jobs in the TechForce Network, meet and greet future and working techs locally, connect with schools, and more.

Advertisement

“Autoshop Solutions is a long standing supporter of TechForce Foundation and we are honored that they are championing this special offer to join TechForce to their customers and friends,” said Jennifer Maher, TechForce CEO. “This is a win-win-win. A win for the shops to help reach more techs, a win for Autoshop Solutions in bringing another valuable opportunity to their customers, and a win for TechForce in helping next-gen techs turbocharge their careers.”

“Autoshop Solutions has been a long time supporter of the mission of TechForce Foundation. We are very excited to continue that support with this Foundation,” said Margaret Palango, CEO,  Autoshop Solutions. “By encouraging our customers to become TechForce Champions we are opening up the opportunity for shops to connect with and support technicians in their communities.”

Current customers and friends of Autoshop Solutions can learn more about becoming a TechForce champion by visiting: https://techforce.org/autoshop-solutions. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

News: ALI Expands Safety Manual and Offers New Digital Option

News: PGI Announces ‘Push-to-Talk’ for the Aftermarket

News: Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician