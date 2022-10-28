AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

The 2022 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge is underway and the program groups are all in, according to Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The annual campaign is supported by program groups, aftermarket suppliers, manufacturers’ representatives and other industry organizations to raise funds for scholarships and programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education. The following organizations have committed to participation in the 2022 Challenge to date. Program Distribution Groups – Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Automotive Parts Associates, Automotive Parts Services Group, Federated Auto Parts and The Pronto Network. Aftermarket Suppliers & Manufacturers’ Reps – AIT/Trakmotive, AMS Automotive, AP Emissions Technologies, Bosch, CARDONE Industries, Cloyes Gear and Products, Dash4 Brake Parts, Dayco Products, Delphi Technologies/Borg-Warner, Dorman Products, East Penn Manufacturing, Elite EXTRA, Enersys, Epicor Software, FCS Automotive, First Brands Group, GB Remanufacturing, Global Parts Distributors, Grote Industries, GSP North America, Hirsig-Frazier Company, Holstein Parts, IAP/DuraGo, ISC Industries, KYB Americas, Lisle Corporation, Litens Aftermarket, Mevotech, Motorcar Parts of America, N.A. Williams Company, NTN Bearing Corp., Plews & Edelmann, Powerstop, Premium Guard, Siggins, Standard Motor Products, Tasco, Unity Automotive, Winhere Brake Parts and ZF Aftermarket.

