AWE Announces Plans To Enter The Jeep Market

AWE, the precision engineering firm based outside of Philadelphia, has announced plans to enter the late-model Jeep markets with exhaust suites for the JK, JL Wrangler and, JT Gladiator.

“Does it get better than ripping in a lifted Gladiator with the tune of the ‘Best Sounding Exhaust on the Planet’ waking up the drive? We’ve engineered. We’ve trail tested. We’ve commuted. We’ve tested again. These are the best Jeep systems out there, with the best clearance, 3” tubing for max power, lifetime warranties, and all the engineering goodness that our market has come to expect. Now, for Jeep. It’s a good day,” said AWE VP of Marketing, Jesse Kramer.

The exhaust line will incorporate AWE’s patented drone-canceling solution, 180 Technology, modular mid pipes, various tip options, 3” T304L tubing, and configurations tailored specifically for off-road vehicles in need of best-in-class departure clearance.

Applications will cover the JK/JKU Wrangler 3.6L, JL/JLU 2.0T/3.6L, and JT 3.6L.

The teaser video announcing AWE’s entry into the Jeep market can be viewed below.

The Jeep line will be available through smart dealers and distributors everywhere.