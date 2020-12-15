Video
Axalta Releases 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

 

Axalta announced it has released its 68th annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report revealing that the most common automotive colors on the road today are white (38%), black (19%) and gray (15%). Gray increased by two percentage points worldwide and is at a 10-year high.

For the 10th consecutive year, white is the most popular global automotive color, according to the report.

Holding steady at 38% of the total global market for the last three years, white is the most frequently purchased automotive color globally for 10 consecutive years. Silver continues to decline in all regions, and its popularity is now in the single digits at 9%. Black holds steady year-over-year and remains a favorite in luxury vehicles.

Axalta’s Global Automotive Color Popularity Report draws on data from every country where consumer automobiles are produced and provides detailed production data to enable automakers to observe trends and patterns across the globe and in particular markets.

“The consumer purchasing trends reflected in the report drive our development of innovative colors for the future,” said Nancy Lockhart, global product manager of color at Axalta. “We’re pleased to share this data with our customers and bring together our industry-leading color technology, deep market experience and trend data to work with our customers to bring dynamic colors to life.”

Axalta is actively working to provide innovative color choices for automotive buyers who are on the leading edge of design. Recent automotive trends are in sync with the latest home, fashion and product trends, including an interest in green-blue and green-yellow shades. Also noteworthy is the increasing global use of gray and the color nuances that bring these colors to life, such as fine flake effects and hints of colorful flakes.

The results of Axalta’s Global Automotive Color Popularity report are based on Axalta’s analysis of 2020 automotive build data and are an indicator of current market trends. Axalta began reporting on the industry’s coatings color in 1953 and continues to report on color trends. In addition, color forecasts are reported in Axalta’s global annual color trend forecast. 

The future landscape of automotive color continues to change as vehicle and consumer preferences evolve. Axalta designs conceptual colors that are aesthetically and functionally beneficial to the vehicle surfaces. 

To view Axalta’s annual Global Automotive Color Popularity Report and Color Trend Report, click here. To view prior years’ reports, click here.

