Babcox Media Promotes New President And Executive Vice President

Babcox Media Inc., the parent company of Tomorrow’s Technician, is pleased to announce that Greg Cira has been appointed president.

Cira is a 27-year veteran of the company. He joined Babcox Media in 1992 and has held a variety of roles including group publisher, chief financial officer and vice president, with responsibility for general operations, finance, acquisitions, revenue and product strategy. In his new role, he’ll oversee all business operations.

Additionally, Mike Maleski has been promoted to executive vice president, also effective immediately.

Joining the company in 2016, Maleski learned the business by working within the automotive service business division before assuming the role of group publisher – customer solutions, where he’s been credited with implementing a clear growth and innovation strategy. With his new appointment, he’ll remain focused on the development of multi-media solutions to serve the needs of Babcox clients.

“Many things are needed for organizations to thrive, but success ultimately starts with leadership. These appointments reflect the value and contributions that Greg and Mike bring to our business. Both have a proven history of achieving results while reinforcing our cultural values,” commented Bill Babcox, CEO. “Together, we will continue to deliver on the strategic priorities to serve the needs of our readers and advertisers.”

Bill Babcox will remain CEO and chairman of the board of Babcox Media.