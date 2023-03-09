 Bank of America to Offer Financing For Residential EV Chargers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Bank of America to Offer Financing For Residential EV Chargers

Demand for the charging units is expected to grow in the U.S. to nearly 27.5 million by 2030, up from 1.3 million in 2021.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels.

Related Articles

Bank of America will being offering consumers the option of financing their residential electric vehicle (EV) chargers alongside their auto loans. Based on growing client demand for streamlined solutions that make driving an electric car easier and more convenient, Bank of America now offers dealers and manufacturers the option of letting consumers finance these chargers.

Demand for the charging units, by which drivers charge their cars at home, is expected to grow in the U.S. to nearly 27.5 million by 2030, up from just 1.3 million in 2021, the company says. At-home charging stations range in price from $200 to $2,000 in the U.S.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022, “provided a significant investment in clean energy and transportation technologies, including a broad array of EV incentives, and is expected to accelerate consumer demand,” said Fabien Thierry, head of consumer vehicle products for Bank of America. EVs on U.S. roads are expected reach 26.4 million by 2030, substantially higher than the 2.4 million at the end of 2021.

Bank of America says it works with over 10,000 dealers and multiple EV manufacturers nationwide.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Tesla Air Ride Service

Tesla’s air suspension is “smart” because it uses GPS information and vehicle speed to adjust suspension ride height.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

The Model S Smart Air Suspension was an option in 2014, and it became standard for all Model S trims from 2017 to mid-2019. The four-corner system is similar to those found on European cars and trucks. The system uses an air compressor, reservoir and valve block that are all mounted in the trunk.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Wheel Bearing Replacement

Are you prepared for the service and repair opportunities EVs provide?

By Brian Sexton
TOPDON To Develop New 2-in-1 Battery Testing And Charging Tool

The company is anticipating completing development and shipping product by October of 2022.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

EV Charging Systems

For an electric vehicle to recharge rapidly, it requires more power, and in a different format. 

By Andrew Markel
Free Tesla Service Information?

Tesla quietly changed the pricing to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information.

By Andrew Markel
HV/EV Lifting Guidelines

Being able to lift an EV or HEV vehicle properly is a roadblock many shops face.

By Andrew Markel
Advance Auto Parts Unveils 12-Volt DieHard Battery

All new battery manufactured in partnership with Clarios is designed for hybrid and electric vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff