Bartec USA Announces Fourth Tool Update In 2020

Bartec USA recently announced the release of its latest TPMS tool software update. According to Bartec’s C.E.O. Scot Holloway, “Software update 62.3 is our fourth update for the year for our range of TPMS tools and once again adds significant coverage for the Rite-Sensor, adds model year 2021 coverage and increases our already industry leading OBDII capabilities!”

As with every tool software release, Bartec is continuously developing aftermarket sensor coverage, as well as improving tool features and functions. Tool software development requires collating huge amounts of data from industry partners, developing the necessary code based on that data, then thoroughly testing, and vetting the solution before releasing to customers. Bartec is an OE-based provider and understands the critical part that testing plays in developing and releasing software, said the company.

Release 62.3 includes additional OBDII coverage for Ford, GM and Mercedes vehicles as well as additional model year 2021 coverage.

According to Product Manager Matthew Hitchcock, “Bartec tools offer the most TPMS Relearns through the OBDII port, and in 62.3 we’ve added even more!”

Releasing at the same time as tool update 62.3 is Bartec’s newest version of the TPMS Desktop. The TPMS Desktop is Bartec’s free tool management utility that helps with tool updating, vehicle look up and coverage as well as inspection report retrieval and printing. If you are an existing TPMS Desktop user, it will update automatically. If you don’t yet have TPMS Desktop, visit Bartec USA’s website at www.bartecusa.com and click on the link to download.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all of the contents of software update 62.3 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop. To download and install this update, you must have a current software subscription. Check your account at tools.bartecusa.com and call your Bartec distributor to purchase an update certificate.