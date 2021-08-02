Bartec USA Announces New TPMS Tool

Bartec USA announce another new TPMS tool innovation, the TechRITEPro. Engineered from the “ground up,” this brand new TPMS tool from Bartec was designed to offer technicians of all levels, high powered functionality at an entry-level price. The TechRITEPro also serves as a Rite-Sensor programmer and includes the Bartec-exclusive Rite-Sync technology. Like its “big brother,” the Tech600Pro, the TechRITEPro has an easy to learn graphical user interface and menu flow.

“While affordably priced, do not confuse the TechRITEPro with low functionality,” said Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “Included are market-exclusive technologies like more OBDII relearns, VINDicate and RITE-SYNC. The advanced technology of the TechRITEPro provides for faster TPMS service, flexibility in TPMS service and use, and greater coverage of TPMS sensor solutions. The TechRITEPro is fast, accurate, easy and affordable!”

The TechRITEPro is available today through your preferred Bartec distributor. The TechRITEPro is available in a tool-only kit or bundled with Rite-Sensors.

For more info: bartecusa.com