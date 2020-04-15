Bartec USA Announces Second 2020 Software Update

Click Here to Read More

As with every software release, Bartec is continuously improving tool function and ability. Release 62 is no different, adding an improved charging algorithm to increase the number of sensor activations between tool charges as well as a utility to make setting up Wi-Fi connections even faster. “The Tech400Pro connects directly to a wireless router, and no extra software is needed,” according to Bartec product specialist Matthew Hitchcock. “Updating the Tech400Pro is a true wireless process,” continued Hitchcock. Bartec is always looking for ways to improve user experience with their tools. Further, Bartec understands that a better working tool means more vehicles serviced and an improved bottom line for their service partners.

Also included in Release 62, is increased Tire Fill Alert [TFA] coverage for Nissan and Infiniti. “Bartec is a direct supplier to the OE manufacturers and as such, everything we do is measured against OE standards which includes our tools and sensors,” according to Bartec CEO Scot Holloway. “Our tools and sensors have to pass the same kinds of OE based testing that were developed by Bartec years ago when we helped Schrader launch the EZ-Sensor” Holloway continued. The addition of TFA coverage comes after passing such testing. Bartec believes that the combination of unique features and coverage with rigorous testing and validation, makes their Tool and Sensor solution the most desired in the industry. “RITE-SYNC is a perfect example of how Bartec is making TPMS Service Easier and Faster, which translates into more sales opportunities for our many customers,” Holloway also added.