Bartec USA Announces Third Software Update In 2020

Release 62.2 includes additional Tire Fill Alert coverage as well as increased OBDII coverage for Ford, Jeep and GM vehicles.
Bartec USA, a North American leader in TPMS Diagnostic tools and solutions, announces the release of its latest TPMS tool software update. According to Bartec’s C.E.O. Scot Holloway, “Software update 62.2 is our third update for the year for our range of TPMS tools and once again adds significant coverage for Rite-Sensor, increases our already industry leading OBDII capabilities and added new OE sensors!”

As with every tool software release, Bartec continuously improves tool function and capability. Release 62.2 includes additional Tire Fill Alert coverage as well as increased OBDII coverage for Ford, Jeep and GM vehicles. According to Product Specialist Matthew Hitchcock “Bartec tools offer the most TPMS Relearns through the OBDII port, and in 62.2 we’ve added even more!”

Unique to the Rite-Sensor programmable sensor solution is Rite-Sync!  According to Bartec, only its sensors and tools offer Rite-Sync technology. “Essentially Rite-Sync is the combination of the TPMS relearn and sensor programming into a single seamless, fast and accurate process. Technicians can work much faster and with fewer mistakes using the Rite-Sync process,” said Holloway.  You can watch a video on Rite-Sync at this link or on Bartec’s YouTube channel TPMSTOOL.

A complete Technical Service Bulletin describing all of the contents of software update 62.2 is now available for download at www.bartecusa.com or from the TPMS Desktop. To download and install this update, you must have a current software subscription.  Check your account at tools.bartecusa.com and call your Bartec distributor to purchase an update certificate.

