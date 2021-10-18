Bartec USA Unveils New TPMS Relearn Chart

Click Here to Read More

The 2021 TPMS Relearn chart is the result of the collaborative efforts between the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and Bartec USA.Branded for Bartec, the 2021 edition of the relearn chart includes the same valuable relearn information as well as OE part information, along with extra content that is uniquely Bartec. The Bartec/TIA TPMS Relearn Chart serves as a valuable, comprehensive and quick reference guide that technicians can easily navigate through to service any vehicle, domestic and import that is equipped with TPMS.

The Relearn Chart is designed to save users time and money the very first time they use it. The chart is divided into three sections, Domestic, Import and Bartec Reference Content. Vehicle data is listed by make, model, and year. The chart is printed on thick, laminated stock and is designed to withstand harsh work environments.