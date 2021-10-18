Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Bartec USA Unveils New TPMS Relearn Chart
Bartec USA, the original North American leader in TPMS equipment, tools, solutions and service, has announced the release of its 2021 TPMS Relearn Chart.
The 2021 TPMS Relearn chart is the result of the collaborative efforts between the Tire Industry Association (TIA) and Bartec USA.Branded for Bartec, the 2021 edition of the relearn chart includes the same valuable relearn information as well as OE part information, along with extra content that is uniquely Bartec. The Bartec/TIA TPMS Relearn Chart serves as a valuable, comprehensive and quick reference guide that technicians can easily navigate through to service any vehicle, domestic and import that is equipped with TPMS.
The Relearn Chart is designed to save users time and money the very first time they use it. The chart is divided into three sections, Domestic, Import and Bartec Reference Content. Vehicle data is listed by make, model, and year. The chart is printed on thick, laminated stock and is designed to withstand harsh work environments.
According to Bartec Product Manager Matthew Hitchcock, “The Bartec/TIA Chart will be a valuable asset to any tire shop, particularly those using Rite-Sensor.”
The Bartec/TIA chart includes the following:
- OE Part Information
- Vehicle Relearn Procedures
- Rite-Sensor Coverage
- Bartec Service Kit Application Data
- Torque and Assembly Information
- TIA Tech Tips
Bartec USA CEO Scot Holloway added, “TIA and Bartec have worked together for a number of years on various projects. A great example is the TIA Tech Tips being included on our range of TPMS Tools. Creating a branded relearn chart was a logical step for us.” The Bartec/TIA Chart is in stock now and ready to ship. Bartec USA advises getting orders in soon as they are in high demand.