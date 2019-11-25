News/BASF
BASF Supports Future Technicians Through Donation To Collision Repair Education Foundation

Pictured left to right: Jeff Wildman, OEM Manager for BASF; Tiffany Bulak, CREF Development and Marketing Coordinator; Jane Niemi, BASF Refinish NA Marketing Manager; and Brandon Eckenrode, CREF Director of Development

Students around the country enrolled in automotive refinish programs can look forward to new spray guns and other needed resources thanks to BASF.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) received donations from BASF, including spray guns, paint, materials and equipment with an estimated value of $200,000 that will support multiple automotive refinish programs and students around the country. Donations went to schools that demonstrate a strong curriculum for educating students in collision repair but need assistance due to strained school budgets. A portion of the donated spray guns will also be available through an upcoming CREF Student Scholarship & Tool Grant program set to begin in early 2020.

BASF also raised money for CREF at a private customer event during the recent 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

“We are delighted to do our part and help build the future of these young technicians,” said Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish NA. “As an industry leader, it is our duty to partner with organizations like CREF and provide these students with the tools they need to begin a rewarding career working in automotive refinish.”

Since 1994, BASF has supported the efforts of CREF to attract talent to the refinish industry and support various educational programs around the country.

