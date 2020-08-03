Connect with us

BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner

 

BBB Industries, LLC (BBB) recently announced the winner of the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship.

The winner of the $1,000 Remanufacturing ACE Awards scholarship is Mary Grace Boatright. Boatright is a Junior, majoring in Supply Chain Management in the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business at Auburn University. This scholarship was established to encourage future industry leaders to become more engaged with remanufacturing.

Mary Grace Boatright

Remanufacturing is a comprehensive and rigorous industrial process by which a previously sold, leased, used, worn, or non-functional product or part is returned to a “like-new” or “better-than-new” condition, from both a quality and performance perspective, through a controlled, reproducible and sustainable process.

“I am honored to be selected as the recipient of the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship. I am grateful to BBB Industries and the Remanufacturing Industries Council for their generosity,” Boatright said. “I will complete my undergraduate education in May of 2022, and thanks to the RIC and BBB, I am one step closer to my goal.”

This marks the third year that the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarships were issued. The scholarship was presented to Don Bigler, chairman of the board, BBB Industries, in recognition of his efforts to advocate for the remanufacturing industry at a Remanufacturing ACE Awards ceremony on October 9, 2019. Don founded BBB more than 30 years ago and has since grown the company to become a leader in the remanufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

In this article:, ,
BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner

