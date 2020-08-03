BBB Names Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship Winner

Click Here to Read More

The winner of the $1,000 Remanufacturing ACE Awards scholarship is Mary Grace Boatright. Boatright is a Junior, majoring in Supply Chain Management in the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business at Auburn University. This scholarship was established to encourage future industry leaders to become more engaged with remanufacturing.

Mary Grace Boatright

Remanufacturing is a comprehensive and rigorous industrial process by which a previously sold, leased, used, worn, or non-functional product or part is returned to a “like-new” or “better-than-new” condition, from both a quality and performance perspective, through a controlled, reproducible and sustainable process.

“I am honored to be selected as the recipient of the Remanufacturing ACE Awards Scholarship. I am grateful to BBB Industries and the Remanufacturing Industries Council for their generosity,” Boatright said. “I will complete my undergraduate education in May of 2022, and thanks to the RIC and BBB, I am one step closer to my goal.”