 BCA Bearings Announces 2022 ‘Summer Nights’ Promotion -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

BCA Bearings Announces 2022 ‘Summer Nights’ Promotion

on

Continental Expands European, Domestic Fuel Module Coverage

on

BCA Bearings Releases New Numbers to Close Out Fiscal 2021

on

1.25M in Prizes for High School Skilled Trades Programs
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Steering Systems Have Changed - Do Customers Care? Video
play

Steering Systems Have Changed - Do Customers Care?

Understanding EPAS System Sophistication (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding EPAS System Sophistication (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

Underhood: Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?
Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

News: Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BCA Bearings Announces 2022 ‘Summer Nights’ Promotion

 

on

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the launch of BCA’s 2022 Summer Nights promotion. During the promotion, BCA’s warehouse distributor customers can earn BCA-branded, premium merchandise with orders of BCA wheel hub assemblies, bearings and seals.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are excited to unveil the theme of our 2022 BCA Summer Promotion” said Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing. “The Summer Nights theme is a nod to our hard-working customers enjoying a summer night after a full day of work. From our distributors to the folks who take the product out of the box to install it, we want to help light up their summer nights! We are looking forward to summer, and another great promotion.”

BCA’s Summer Nights promotion enables customers to earn tiered packages of BCA-branded merchandise with qualifying orders, which they can then use to conduct their own localized promotions. This allows the BCA-branded merchandise to reach every level of the distribution channel.

Advertisement

The “Summer Nights” premium items were selected to compliment the summer night activities that we are all looking forward to so much. Have a catch with a light-up ball or LED flying disc, while staying refreshed with a tall beverage from a light-up yard glass. A mini video projector can play a movie or a ballgame, while the cool flame lantern with a Bluetooth speaker can provide the mood lighting and the soundtrack for a fun summer hangout. And of course, the mosquito zapper lantern will help keep those pesky flying critters at bay.

BCA’s 2022 Summer Nights promotion runs from April 1 through June 15. For additional details about the 2022 Summer Nights promotion, contact a BCA Sales Representative or Customer Relations Advocate.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Navistar’s Service Network Drives Female Tech Recruitment

News: PRT Unveils Complete Struts for Nissan Altima 2019-2020

News: Clean Cars 2030 Signed Into Law in Washington State

News: Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
Tomorrows Technician