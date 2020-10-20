Connect with us

BCA Bearings Expands Late-Model Wheel Bearing Coverage

The 19 new SKUs represent coverage for 81 late-model applications.
NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 19 new product SKUs. This new release expands the late-model coverage of BCA’s line of wheel bearings and hub assemblies. These 19 new SKUs represent coverage for 81 late-model applications.

“We continue to add late-model coverage to stay ahead of the demand we see in the aftermarket,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product development. “One of our strategic pillars is to be first-to-market with our expanding line, and we strive to continuously add coverage to uphold that commitment to our customers.”

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA Bearings product line can be found at BCABearings.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.

Download the new number announcement Here.

