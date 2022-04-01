BCA Bearings Releases New Numbers to Close Out Fiscal 2021

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the addition of 16 new product SKUs to the BCA aftermarket product line. BCA’s March 2022 release includes wheel hub assemblies and repair kits for a number of import and domestic applications, and represents premium coverage for more than 6.9 million vehicles in operation. This is BCA’s final release for the 2021 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

“This final release of our 2021 fiscal year serves to keep the BCA product line aligned with the demand we see in the aftermarket,” said Rina Dafnis,– Automotive Aftermarket. “We base our product line additions on multiple data points, and a majority of these new applications are just now coming into the aftermarket sweet-spot where we begin to see the vehicle age and mileage that necessitates the replacement of the original equipment wheel hubs.”

These new SKUs supplement BCA’s coverage for popular Asian brands, including Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infinity, Toyota, Lexus and Mazda. Also of note, is added coverage for Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUVs, which recently began production with the 2020 model year. Finally, this release provides additional coverage for multiple Ford Motor Co. brands, including the first-generation Ford Fusion platform, the third-generation mid-cycle refresh of the Expedition/Navigator, and the first-generation of Ford’s high-performance F-150 SVT Raptor.