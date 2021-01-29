Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
BCA Bearings Releases New Parts For The New Year
The 13 new SKUs represent new coverage for 58 vehicle model applications.
NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 13 new product SKUs. This latest release continues to expand the late-model coverage of BCA’s line of wheel bearings and hub assemblies, and also adds coverage for some modern enthusiast favorites including the Subaru SVX, the second generation Infiniti M45, and the third generation of the Mazda MX-5. These 13 new SKUs represent new coverage for 58 vehicle model applications, accounting for more than 3.5 million vehicles in operation.
“We are pleased to start off the new year by increasing our product line coverage,” said Rina Dafnis, product associate – automotive aftermarket. “This latest release keeps BCA at the forefront of OE-quality coverage for late-model vehicles, while also adding coverage for some less common models from the 90s and early 2000s.”
Complete product and catalog information for the BCA Bearings product line can be found at BCABearings.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.