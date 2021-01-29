Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

BCA Bearings Releases New Parts For The New Year

on

WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications For 2021

on

CarParts.com Launches First EV, Hybrid-Focused Shopping Hub

on

GM Plans To Remove Light Duty/Car Tailpipe Emissions By 2035
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool? Video
play

VIDEO: Is A Battery A Diagnostic Tool?

VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers Video
play

VIDEO: Direct Injection Fuel Pump Killers

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Undercar: Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BCA Bearings Releases New Parts For The New Year

The 13 new SKUs represent new coverage for 58 vehicle model applications.
Advertisement
 

on

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 13 new product SKUs. This latest release continues to expand the late-model coverage of BCA’s line of wheel bearings and hub assemblies, and also adds coverage for some modern enthusiast favorites including the Subaru SVX, the second generation Infiniti M45, and the third generation of the Mazda MX-5. These 13 new SKUs represent new coverage for 58 vehicle model applications, accounting for more than 3.5 million vehicles in operation.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We are pleased to start off the new year by increasing our product line coverage,” said Rina Dafnis, product associate – automotive aftermarket. “This latest release keeps BCA at the forefront of OE-quality coverage for late-model vehicles, while also adding coverage for some less common models from the 90s and early 2000s.”

Complete product and catalog information for the BCA Bearings product line can be found at BCABearings.com and ShowMeTheParts.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: UTI To Launch Seventh Welding Technology Program

News: ShowMeTheFilters And ShowMeTheExhaust Launched

News: Mitchell 1 Kicks Off ‘Snow Much Fun’ Facebook Sweepstakes

News: Goodyear Installs Second Dynamic Driving Simulator

Advertisement
Connect