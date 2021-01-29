BCA Bearings Releases New Parts For The New Year

NTN, the parent company of BCA Bearings, has announced the release of 13 new product SKUs. This latest release continues to expand the late-model coverage of BCA’s line of wheel bearings and hub assemblies, and also adds coverage for some modern enthusiast favorites including the Subaru SVX, the second generation Infiniti M45, and the third generation of the Mazda MX-5. These 13 new SKUs represent new coverage for 58 vehicle model applications, accounting for more than 3.5 million vehicles in operation.

