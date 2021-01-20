Video
News

‘Be A Federated Fan’ Contest Winners Announced

 

on

Carney Cataldo of Cataldo’s Collision in Dubois, Pennsylvania, and Brian Bennington of Bennington’s Auto Service in Canton, Ohio, have won a “suite deal” as the grand prize winners of the “Be a Federated Fan” contest. Both will have the chance to watch the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 from a luxury suite at Richmond Raceway.

“Congratulations to Brian and Carney, and all of the winners. Their support of Federated supplier partner lines earned them entries to win the grand prize trips to the Federated 400 and other gift card prizes,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “We are looking forward to returning to Richmond Raceway and appreciate the support of all the participating suppliers who partnered with us on this contest and other Federated 400 activities.”

In addition to the two grand prize winners, 10 gift card prizes were awarded to automotive professionals at: Citgo Lube & Repair Center, Winchendon, Massachusetts; Colonial Court Service Station, Elkins, West Virginia; Drellishaks, Fairview Park, Ohio; Gardner Automotive, Worcester, Massachusetts; Johnny’s Auto & Light Truck Repair, Grafton, Massachusetts; Merrick & Fair Inc., Carlisle, Pennsylvania; Portsmouth Car Clinic, Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Pro Automotive Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Rudowsky’s Automotive and Towing, Cleveland, Ohio; and W&W Auto Tech, Fairfield, Ohio.

The “Be a Federated Fan” contest was open to any Federated Car Care Center member in good standing. Car Care Centers received one entry for every $100 of purchases made during the promotional period. Winners were randomly selected.

The participating supplier brand sponsors of the “Be a Federated Fan” contest and the 2020 Federated 400 included: MPA, Wix, East Penn, Standard Motor Products, BCA, Dayco, KYB, Trakmotive, Warren Distribution, TRW, MAHLE, Peak, Dorman, CRC, Delphi, Gates, Bendix, Denso, DRiV, Hastings, Lumileds, Raybestos, Remy, Stant and Trico.

The 2021 Federated Auto Parts 400 will air live on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.  

