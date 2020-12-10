Bendix Celebrates 9M Bendix Remanufactured Brake Shoes

As 2020 winds down, Bendix this week is celebrating the fact that it has produced more than 9 million remanufactured brake shoes, creating positive impact made both on and off the road.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“Since we began serial production of reman brake shoes in the fall of 2012 – combining Bendix’s 40+ years’ experience in remanufacturing with our brake manufacturing leadership – the demand has been continuous and growing,” said Mark Holley, director of marketing and customer solutions, Wheel-End. “And from the outset, it’s been propelled by the desire to maintain OE-level quality and performance while realizing the bottom-line benefits of remanufactured shoes.” Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC handles the complete salvage, coining, and assembly processes that make up start-to-finish brake shoe remanufacturing at its Huntington, Indiana, facility. Bendix’s remanufacturing efforts go back more than four decades and include air compressors, air disc brake calipers, and electronic control system components. Back to a New Beginning “Bendix coins 100% of its brake shoes to return them to OE geometry, so they will perform as designed by OE engineers,” Holley explained. “That’s what sets the process apart from brake shoe reliners: They’re simply applying new friction to shoes that have experienced serious force and temperature changes as part of their normal service life. Without correcting the deformities caused by regular use, a relined but uncoined reman shoe may not make full drum contact or sit in the S-cam properly, resulting in reduced brake performance and uneven wear. Uncoined reman shoes may even pose problems with reinstallation of the drum and be more likely to experience rust jacking leading to cracked friction – and higher risk of CSA violations.”

Advertisement

The Bendix Remanufactured Shoe Center in Huntington uses a 1,000-ton coining press that applies the full tonnage needed to return a shoe to its proper shape and OE specifications. The shoe center opened in 2012 and was significantly expanded in 2014 to more than 74,000 square feet. The next step in the Bendix quality process is the application of high-quality coatings. When a coined shoe is paired with a premium coating and high flexural strength friction, it provides superior protection against rust jacking, reducing the risk of cracked friction. Bendix reman shoes with OE friction are E-coated (electro deposition), and shoes equipped with Bendix Advanced or Basic friction feature Bendix PermaGuard coating. Finally, the assembly process uses the same riveting procedure employed for new Bendix OE shoes – ensuring correct lining attachment for maximum lining service. Every step of the process is engineered to deliver safety, performance, and full-service life. Reman and Sustainability Bendix’s commitment to remanufacturing earned the company status as one of the first ambassador companies of the Manufactured Again Certification program from MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing. In this role, Bendix continues its efforts to educate buyers about remanufacturing, suppliers, and performance expectations. The Manufactured Again Certification program helps purchasers easily identify remanufactured goods with like-new quality and warranty coverage. The program also promotes environmental stewardship and remanufacturing as a leading example in the circular economy.

Advertisement