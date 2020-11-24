Video
BendPak Expands Relief Program, Offers Black Friday Deals

 

on

BendPak is offering Black Friday deals on its BendPakQuickJack and  MaxJax brand car lifts plus Ranger brake lathes, tire changers and wheel balancers Nov. 26 through 29. The sale is the culmination of the economic relief program the company started earlier this year in response to the global pandemic and economic downturn.

“This year has been incredibly challenging for all of us,” explains Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “As a family-owned company, we know how hard it can be for small businesses to survive, let alone thrive, in tough times. That’s why we started offering quarterly promotions in the spring to support our customers who could use a little help. As we move into the holiday season, we wanted to do even more to help our business customers prepare for a better 2021 while at the same time giving our individual customers the chance to treat themselves and the ones they love.”

Shop owners, maintenance facilities and dealers looking to invest in new equipment and maximize their Section 179 deduction can take advantage of double the instant rebate available on a wide range of BendPak light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty lifts including two-post lifts, four-post lifts and alignment lifts, as well as Ranger brake lathes, tire changers and wheel balancers. Available rebates range from $200 to $500 and include free shipping in the 48 contiguous United States. Shipping fees apply to Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. The Section 179 tax deduction lets businesses deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment from gross income in the same tax year in which the equipment is purchased, instead of having to depreciate it over several years. It can represent a significant savings to small businesses and was designed by the U.S. government as an incentive to encourage businesses to buy equipment and invest in themselves.

For those who want to equip a home garage or get a gift for the car lover in their life, there’s a $150 instant rebate available for any MaxJax package or QuickJack order of $1,000 or more. MaxJax is a patented portable two-post lift designed to fit into a home garage or professional shop with ceilings as low as eight feet. Unlike other full-size lifts, it can be put away when work is done, leaving the bay clear. QuickJack is a portable low-rise lift that can be used almost anywhere in place of jacks and stands. Shipping for MaxJax and QuickJack is also free in the continental United States.about:blank

All of the rebates are available in the U.S. when purchasing direct or from a local dealer. Visit bendpak.com/blackfriday/QuickJack.com/blackfriday/ or MaxJax.com/blackfriday/ for more details. Promotions end at 11:59 p.m. PST on Nov. 29.

Connect