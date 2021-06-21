BendPak Introduces Patriot Series American-Made Air Compressors

BendPak has introduced a full line of air compressors made in the U.S.A. The new Patriot Series offers efficient, industrial-strength air compressors for any shop or home garage.

“While the BendPak name is synonymous with commercial-grade car lifts, we have a long history of manufacturing a range of tough, reliable shop equipment,” explains Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “We’re proud to introduce the Patriot Series of air compressors that offer our customers the same high quality and well-thought-out design as BendPak lifts.”

Quiet efficiency is the name of the game with Patriot air compressors. Each unit features an energy-efficient motor and large reciprocating cylinder heads running at slower speeds to provide powerful, cool and energy-efficient compressed air. A rugged half-inch anti-vibration pad keeps noise to a reasonable 75 dB. There’s a Patriot air compressor to meet the needs of virtually any commercial shop or home garage thanks to the available power options including a choice of 5 hp, 7.5 hp or 10 hp motors.