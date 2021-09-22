BendPak Makes Servicing EV Batteries Safer, More Efficient

BendPak’s patent-pending new SL24EVT EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system helps technicians safely and efficiently remove, service and install heavy battery packs from a wide range of electric vehicles. Thanks to an innovative design that supports a full line of available accessories, it also doubles as a powertrain lift for internal combustion vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The SL24EVT is compact and portable, with a pallet-jack type steering wheel and oversized urethane casters engineered to provide low rolling resistance and unparalleled maneuverability anywhere in the shop, even in tight spaces. With a press of the button on the pendant controller, the SL24EVT elevates to more than six feet in less than 20 seconds. The lift table securely supports an industry-leading 2,400 pounds on its oversized 40 x 60 in. cushioned rubber platform, providing stability throughout battery replacement, repair, recycling and material handling procedures. “We were inspired to develop the SL24EVT lifting system after seeing some of the creative do-it-yourself solutions technicians were using to remove EV battery packs weighing more than 1,000 pounds,” explains Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president. “BendPak’s SL24EVT eliminates any manual lifting or lowering of the battery pack and makes it easy to securely move the pack around the shop without worry.”

Advertisement

Like the electric vehicles it supports, the SL24EVT EV battery pack and powertrain lifting system is battery-powered. It uses a maintenance-free 12-volt deep-cycle battery featuring proprietary, high-density grid technology precisely engineered to deliver outstanding performance. A fully automatic three-stage battery charger offers connect-and-forget operation to protect against overcharging. An integrated thermal sensor detects ambient temperature and adjusts the 15-amp output to prevent overcharging in hotter areas and undercharging in cold climates. Full-length utility trays provide ample storage for tools and fasteners during all stages of service and battery pack removal. 16 recessed mounting anchors in the lift platform surface accommodate a variety of modular fixtures, adapters and accessories that can be added, repositioned, or removed as needed to handle engines, transmissions, gas tanks, transaxle assemblies and more.

Advertisement

The SL24EVT is designed for durability and low maintenance with features like high-performance sleeve bushings and thrush plate bearings at every pivot point and polished 70,000 psi ultimate-strength pins for premium load strength and long life. Structural cross-members at every scissor joint minimize leg deflection, while the durable ¼ in. thick steel platform minimizes deck deflection, maximize load stability and extends the lifting platform life. To protect technicians, integrated hydraulic velocity fuses completely stop the lift in the unlikely event of an uncontrolled descent due to sudden hydraulic hose rupture. A dual safety bar system is easy to engage and should always be used when performing maintenance or reaching under the SL24EVT for additional peace of mind.

Advertisement