 Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart
Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

Tools & Products

Beta Tools Shares Availability Of New C50S-3 Service Tool Cart

All 3 C50S colors, Orange, Grey and Red, are in stock in PA, and ready to ship throughout the USA.
on

3D Beta announces immediate availability of the C50S three drawer service tool cart manufactured in Italy. Developed from customer feedback, this reveals Beta Tools’ commitment to deliver the latest product.

“Our new C50S Tool Cart is adaptable for many industrial and automotive applications. It is brilliantly designed with an assortment of optional features” said Randy Booth, General Manger at Beta Tools USA.

Unique features and benefits include:

• Thermoplastic worktop handles the demands around the shop
• Three drawers 23 ¼” x 14 3/8” x 2 ¾” on ball bearing slides for easy opening and closing.

   Drawer capacity of 33 lbs. evenly distributed
• Unit is key locking to secure tools
• Side mounted 9-piece screwdriver holder and two built-in bottle holders.
• Large lower shelf protected by a PVC Oil resistant rubber mat.
• Static load capacity of 880 lbs.

• Optional items include a folding side shelf, 5000MS a paper roll holder, 2400S-R/PC and a rear mounted pegboard tool panel.

Availability:

All 3 C50S colors, Orange, Grey and Red, are in stock in PA, and ready to ship throughout the USA.

For more information:

Customer Service: 1+ (717) 449-5044

Email: [email protected]

For more information on the Beta C50S

Website:  Service tool trolley with 3 drawers C50S – Beta Tools (beta-tools.com)

Purchase: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09M7RJRW8?ref=myi_title_dp

Tomorrows Technician