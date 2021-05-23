 BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

on

RPM Act Introduced In US House Of Representatives

on

Deadline Extended For Pep Boys Technician Scholarships

on

ATI Announces New Technician Apprenticeship Programs
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO - How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations Video
play

VIDEO - How Dual-Mass Flywheels Smooth Vibrations

VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month Video
play

VIDEO: Wyatt Blay, Continental's May Student of the Month

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition

Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
SUV Wheel Alignment Basics

Undercar: SUV Wheel Alignment Basics
Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment

Undercar: Rethinking Your Wheel Weight Assortment
Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough

Underhood: Piston Treatment Helps Deliver Diesel Performance Breakthrough
To Detail Or Not To Detail?

Paint / Body: To Detail Or Not To Detail?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

OnTrail allows consumers to filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits.
Advertisement
 

on

BFGoodrichTires has launched OnTrail, which the company says is a mobile app for off-road enthusiasts, combining essential trail companion tools with community sharing functions, allowing consumers to communicate and share their trips in real time.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, the company says OnTrail allows consumers to filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits. OnTrail also recommends points of interest and includes the option to upload photos, allowing users to share real-time conditions and adventures.

Additionally, integrated missions within OnTrail will allow enthusiasts to take on new challenges. These missions may include supporting a trail cleanup or completing a first trail on a new terrain. With the completion of each trip or mission, users will earn badges, rankings and points that can be redeemed for rebates and prizes.

OnTrail will later expand to help ATV, UTV and sports bike enthusiasts find their own trails with the same detailed rating systems, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: SCCA Forms EV Advisory Committee

News: Nascar’s Next Gen Cup Series Cars Unveiled For 2022

News: May Is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

News: The Impact Of Electrification On Business Strategy

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician