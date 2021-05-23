BFGoodrich Tires Launches Off-Road App

BFGoodrichTires has launched OnTrail, which the company says is a mobile app for off-road enthusiasts, combining essential trail companion tools with community sharing functions, allowing consumers to communicate and share their trips in real time.

Designed for off-roaders of every skill level, the company says OnTrail allows consumers to filter by weather conditions, trail difficulty, length of time and user reviews to confidently identify their ideal off-road exploits. OnTrail also recommends points of interest and includes the option to upload photos, allowing users to share real-time conditions and adventures.

Additionally, integrated missions within OnTrail will allow enthusiasts to take on new challenges. These missions may include supporting a trail cleanup or completing a first trail on a new terrain. With the completion of each trip or mission, users will earn badges, rankings and points that can be redeemed for rebates and prizes.

OnTrail will later expand to help ATV, UTV and sports bike enthusiasts find their own trails with the same detailed rating systems, the company says.