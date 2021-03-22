Bill McKnight, Iconic Aftermarket Trainer, Loses Battle With Respiratory Disease

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. announced the passing of longtime trainer and industry icon Will (Bill) McKnight the morning of March 18.

Bill lost his 18-month fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a debilitating lung disease for which there is no cure.

McKnight served 25 years with Dana Corp. and roughly 10 years with Mahle/Clevite. He retired from Mahle in 2019. For his contributions to the industry, McKnight was set to receive PERA’s Lifetime Achievement Award that year, but due to a mix up with the FAA and flying with oxygen, Bill was unable to attend the convention to receive it.

With the 2020 convention cancelled due to the pandemic, PERA planned to make the presentation in St. Louis this year. However, as his health deteriorated, it was clear Bill wouldn’t be able to attend. PERA Executive VP Joe Polich was scheduled to present the award this week, but sadly was unable to before Bill’s passing.

“It is unfortunate that Bill was unaware of his recognition,” Polich says. “This has to be a first for the industry to keep this secret for nearly two years.”

Despite not getting a chance to receive his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award, Bill was certainly a great example of a man devoted to this industry and the companies he served. He was always helping educate people on this industry and its complex components.