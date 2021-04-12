Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines
Late-model Ford coils are designed as direct replacements for Shelby GT350 and GT500 5.2L engines.
If you are looking for an upgrade from stock, MSD Blaster ignition coils will provide power, reliability and quality to your engine. These late-model Ford coils are designed as direct replacements for Ford Shelby GT350 and GT500 5.2L engines, so they mount in the factory location and simply plug-in to factory connector.
MSD developed a replacement coil that incorporates improved windings and material to increase the output of the coil. Also, when other modifications are being added, you can rely on the Blaster Coil to recover quicker through high rpm with a powerful spark to promote combustion.
For more information: 824528 – MSD Ignition Coils, 2016-2020 Ford Shelby GT350/GT500 5.2L, Red, 8-pack 82452 – MSD Ignition Coils, 2016-2020 Ford Shelby GT350/GT500 5.2L, Red, Single