 Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines

on

Valvoline Launches New Premium Full Synthetic Motor Oil

on

Champion Offers API FA-4 Diesel Oil For Fleets, Private-Label

on

S & G Tool Aid Releases New Open Barrel Crimping Tool
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly? Video
play

VIDEO: Is Your Engine Knock Sensor Working Properly?

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work? Video
play

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pad Shims Work?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

Schaeffler Offers New Automotive Aftermarket eLearning Courses

The online training courses were produced by the technical experts from the company’s LuK and FAG product brands.

Meter Usage & Electrical Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Advertisement

Trending Now

NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Re-Engineers Galvanized Brake Pads For Audi e-tron
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems

Undercar: Beating The Drum For Drum Brake Systems
How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works

Underhood: How And Why Dry Sleeving Of Cylinders Works
Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle

Undercar: Dogtracking? Bent Frame? Understanding The Thrust Angle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Blaster Ignition Coils for Ford Shelby Engines

Late-model Ford coils are designed as direct replacements for Shelby GT350 and GT500 5.2L engines.
Advertisement
 

on

If you are looking for an upgrade from stock, MSD Blaster ignition coils will provide power, reliability and quality to your engine. These late-model Ford coils are designed as direct replacements for Ford Shelby GT350 and GT500 5.2L engines, so they mount in the factory location and simply plug-in to factory connector.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

MSD developed a replacement coil that incorporates improved windings and material to increase the output of the coil. Also, when other modifications are being added, you can rely on the Blaster Coil to recover quicker through high rpm with a powerful spark to promote combustion.

For more information: 824528 – MSD Ignition Coils, 2016-2020 Ford Shelby GT350/GT500 5.2L, Red, 8-pack 82452 – MSD Ignition Coils, 2016-2020 Ford Shelby GT350/GT500 5.2L, Red, Single

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Perform OE-Level Analysis With New Diagnostic Tool

Products: EVAP Test Late-Model Vehicles with Redline Detection EasyConnect

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician