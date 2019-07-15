B’laster, Tomorrow’s Tech Launch Second Annual Nationwide Search For ‘B’laster Instructor of the Year’

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The B’laster Corporation – makers of the penetrant, PB B’laster – announced today its second annual search for automotive technology B’laster Instructor of the Year. In partnership with Tomorrow’s Technician magazine, B’laster will again recognize exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges across the United States.

“Celebrating the hardworking men and women in vo-tech classrooms across the country is a huge honor for us,” said Randy Pindor, president and chief operating officer of B’laster. “So many of these instructors are scraping together resources to provide cool learning opportunities for their students. We are excited to hear and share more of their inspiring stories, and to be able to support their projects.”

Each month, Tomorrow’s Tech and B’laster will choose an instructor story to feature in the magazine and online. Seven instructor stories will be chosen from August 2019 through April 2020, and those instructors will be entered into the final round to be named the B’laster Instructor of the Year in May 2020.

Automotive technology instructors are invited to nominate themselves, or – new this year – students and community members can nominate their instructors that are doing an exceptional job. Nominations can be submitted at tomorrowstechnician.com/instructor-of-the-year

Last year’s winner was Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.