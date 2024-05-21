 Bleeding the Brakes (Part 1)

Bleeding the Brakes (Part 1)

It’s a simple concept, but it’s not without the occasional headache.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Published:

Brake bleeding is essential for maintaining optimal brake performance and ensuring the safety of a vehicle. 

Bleeding the brakes is a procedure that’s performed to remove air from the system when a component is replaced, and one that’s performed strictly from a maintenance standpoint of flushing or changing the brake fluid of a vehicle.

The idea and basic process is generally understood: All of the air must be out for the brakes to work properly. Air compresses and fluid does not, so even the tiniest amount will affect brake operation. Bleeder screws at each wheel allow the air to be forced through and out. It’s a simple concept, but it’s not without the occasional headache.

