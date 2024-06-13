 Blink CEO to Present at Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Blink CEO to Present at Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

The event is scheduled for June 17 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Blink Charging Co. announced that Brendan Jones, president and chief executive officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

The event is scheduled for June 17 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Blink said Jones will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

