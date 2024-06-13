Blink CEO to Present at Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:
Blink Charging Co. announced that Brendan Jones, president and chief executive officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2024 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.
Emma Henderson is the Managing Editor of aftermarketNews and Counterman. She joined Babcox after a career as a television reporter for stations across the Midwest. Contact her at [email protected]
Published:
Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it is now offering a portfolio of fuses for commercial electrified vehicles (EVs). Eaton Bussmann series fuses can handle up to 1,400 amps and 900 volts and can be tailored to customer specifications, the company said. Eaton can increase current capability by either design modifications or paralleling multiple fuses. The fuses will be on display in Eaton’s booth at the ACT Expo, held May 20-23 in Las Vegas.