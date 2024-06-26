Blink Charging Achieves ‘In Process’ FedRAMP Status

Blink Charging Co. announced it has achieved the “In Process” designation granted by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its EV charging solutions. Blink is presently listed as “In Process” in the FedRAMP Marketplace. Upon achievement of full accreditation for the Company’s EV charging network, the Blink Network, government agencies will be able to contract with Blink or the Company’s federal resellers for networked EV charging, the company said.

Blink added it expects to reach full FedRAMP compliance status before the end of Q3 2024.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government program that promotes the adoption of safe, secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for modern cloud technologies. The “In Process” designation is granted to cloud-based companies actively working toward FedRAMP Authorization. “This milestone demonstrates Blink’s commitment to expanding charging infrastructure and supporting a more sustainable future by electrifying the federal fleet and implementing EV charging at federal workplaces nationwide,” Blink said in a recent press announcement.

In April 2023, federal agencies committed to deploying 24,000 charging stations to support their goals of transitioning federal fleets to all electric vehicles by 2035, as set out by the current Federal Sustainability Plan. “The expected full accreditation of FedRAMP compliant status for Blink positions the Company with high visibility in a marketplace serving a large variety of federal agencies and government contractors seeking increased EV charging infrastructure to support these aims. This achievement allows for state and local governments leveraging federal funds to electrify their fleets to streamline the purchase of Blink products and services through this trusted procurement process,” said Blink.

“At Blink, we understand the importance of providing reliable and advanced cloud-based EV charging stations across government agencies and we are excited to reach this significant milestone in the FedRAMP process,” said Brendan Jones, president and CEO at Blink Charging. “We look forward to becoming FedRAMP authorized and continuing to collaborate with federal government agencies as a leader in the U.S. fleet electrification strategy.”