 Blink Mobility Acquires Mobility Company Envoy

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Blink Mobility Acquires Mobility Company Envoy

Blink Mobility says the acquisition will create one of the largest all-electric car-sharing companies in the U.S.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Blink Charging’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Blink Mobility, an all-electric car-sharing service, has acquired Envoy Technologies, a software and mobility service company offering shared electric vehicles as an amenity for national real estate developers and owners.

Related Articles

Blink Mobility’s acquisition of Envoy, combined with its existing EV car-sharing service, and with the recently awarded $7.5 million to develop an electric car-sharing program in New Jersey, will create one of the largest all-electric car-sharing companies in the United States, Blink says.

Blink Charging’s board of directors has authorized its management to start planning for the spin-off of Blink Mobility. Blink Charging plans to distribute a majority of its shares of Blink Mobility as a pro rata dividend to its existing shareholders at a future date. The terms and timing for this transaction have not been determined.

“We are pleased to welcome Envoy into the Blink Mobility family and the opportunity it brings to take advantage of its experience in the EV car-sharing space and maintain and advance our mission to promote electrification of the nearly $13 billion projected car-sharing industry in the U.S.,” said Michael D. Farkas, the executive chairman of Blink Mobility and chief executive officer at Blink Charging. “There continues to be tremendous opportunity among various communities, including inner city areas, for the need of clean, reliable, and accessible transportation.”

Envoy has developed a car-sharing platform and mobile app that provides on-demand electric vehicles as an amenity to apartments, office buildings and hotels. Envoy equips real estate owners and operators with a way to provide a “Mobility as an Amenity service,” a platform that offers technology to reserve and access vehicles, driver insurance, maintenance, electric vehicle chargers, electric fleet, fleet maintenance, a mobile app, customer support and analytics.

All Blink Mobility deployments of EV mobility and car-sharing activities and services will be carried out in collaboration with Blink Charging.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

The report shows both the U.S. and Canada saw a rise in repairable claims frequency in the first quarter of 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mitchell, a technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has reported that electric vehicle (EV) repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada. The data was featured in the company’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, which provides up-to-date EV claims and market information to the auto insurance and repair industries.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hyliion Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

The company has achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification for its Quality Management Systems at its Cedar Park, Texas, facility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
LIQUI MOLY Develops Liquid Thermal Manager for EV Batteries

The automotive chemical specialist is expanding its range for all-electric vehicles with Battery Coolant EV 200.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Continental Tire Upgrades Test Tracks for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at three company-owned test sites in Sweden, Germany and the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

This collaboration will promote a circular, more sustainable electric vehicle supply chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

MAHLE, Midtronics Partner on EV Battery Service

Together, the companies say they can offer shops a full range of services for electric vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Welding On A Hybrid Or Electric Vehicle

As more and more HEVs and EVs roll into your shop, there are considerations to take when welding.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mitchell Announces Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Agreement reaffirms Mitchell’s commitment to proper and safe repair as electric vehicle adoption surges.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Yokohama Tire, Electrify Expo Partner on EV Event

The tiremaker has been named presenting sponsor of Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff