BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Reference Number: SIB 32 04 20

Condition

A groaning type of noise is heard when adjusting the height of the steering column.

Cause

The spindle drive of the electric steering column height adjustment.

Correction

Adjustment of the spindle drive of the steering column.

FIGURE 1

1. Remove the steering wheel.

2. Remove the lower steering column shroud. NOTE: The spindle drive (#2 in Figure 1) is located on the right side of the steering column as viewed from the driver’s seat.