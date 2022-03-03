 BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment -
Automotive

BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Follow these steps to correct the noise heard while adjusting the height of the steering column.

on

Models

F90 M5 Sedan , F91/F92/F93 M8, F95 X5M, F96 X6M, G05 X5, G06 X6, G07 X7, G12 7-Series Sedan, G14 8-Series Convertible, G15 8-Series Coupe, G16 8-Series Gran Coupe, G30 5-Series Sedan, G32 640i xDrive Gran Turismo

Click Here to Read More
Reference Number: SIB 32 04 20

Condition

A groaning type of noise is heard when adjusting the height of the steering column.

Cause

The spindle drive of the electric steering column height adjustment.

Correction

Adjustment of the spindle drive of the steering column.

FIGURE 1

1. Remove the steering wheel. 

2. Remove the lower steering column shroud. NOTE: The spindle drive (#2 in Figure 1) is located on the right side of the steering column as viewed from the driver’s seat.

• The stop panel (#1 in Figure 1) of the spindle drive will need to be turned 90° clockwise.

• Before adjusting the stop spindle, the lock nut in the rear of the drive (#3 in Figure 1) must be secured in place.

3. Using a 13mm crows’ foot on the end of a long extension, secure the lock nut at the back of the spindle.

4. With the rear lock nut secured, rotate the stop panel 90° clockwise using a 13mm open end wrench. 

5. Has the noise been eliminated?

a. Yes: Re-assemble the vehicle.

b. No: Replace the steering column.

