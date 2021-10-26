Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Automotive
BMW Misfires Due To Winter Blend Fuels
Here’s how to cure the problem on i3 models with range extender engines.
Models
E-Series I01 i3
On the i3 models with the range extender (REx) engine, the MIL will be illuminated and will run rough for about 1 to 2 seconds during cold start. It is also likely that one or more of the following fault codes are stored in the Range Extender Digital Motor Electronics (RDME) with a frequency of 5 or less with no other faults stored.
125001: Combustion misfire, cylinder 1: Combustion quality too low
125002: Combustion misfire, cylinder 2: Combustion quality too low.
125003: Combustion misfires, several cylinders: Combustion quality too low.
CAUSE
The issue described occurs during the winter months with the use of high-octane winter blend fuel at high altitude areas greater than 3,500 feet, such as Colorado & Utah. Specifically, when the REx engine is being operated while driving at or above this altitude because the remaining high-voltage battery charge has dropped below the specified level. Fuel pumps may be labeled as dispensing winter fuel, based on state regulations.
CORRECTION
A new fuel additive (ADVANTEC Protect) can cure the problem. For conditions that are like the situation described:
- Perform diagnosis with a scan tool.
- If the vehicle meets the winter fuel blend usage and high-altitude operating criteria, drain the fuel tank.
- Add a full bottle (100 ml) of additive to the tank.
- Refill the tank with the available winter-blend medium octane fuel (Recommended 89 octane).
- Perform the “Service Start Range Extender” Service Function: Service functions > Drive > Range Extender Digital Motor Electronics > Service Start Range Extender Select the option “operation at the standard rotational speed (2400 rpm)” and let run till completion.
- Verify that the misfire is no longer occurring.
- Please explain to the customer that they need to add a full bottle of additive every time they periodically refill the complete fuel tank. This additive and the recommended octane fuel are only required while the winter fuel-blend is available and used.
The additive is only effective for the exact situation described. In all other misfire situations, please perform normal misfire diagnosis.