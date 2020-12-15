Click Here to Read More

BMW has already put more than 14 million telematic-equipped vehicles on the world’s road in more than 20 years. Currently, BMW has more than 2.3 million subscribers worldwide. And as time has passed, the connection has changed how many functions on a BMW operate remotely.

The first major foray into the connected future took place in 1998 with “BMW Telematics” and the introduction of the BMW Assist Package, comprising Concierge Services, traffic information and intelligent emergency calling. BMW claimed that if your airbags went off, your call would be placed first in line when connecting to the police. At that time, the analog telephone was still used for establishing an online connection. Unfortunately, all of these vehicles had an analog cellular phone connection – cellular providers phased out analog services in 2008.

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) contains a Motorola GPS receiver, cellular transceiver and modem/transceiver control board. It is connected to the engine control module and airbag module.

The first built-in SIM card to be fitted in a BMW was sold in 2004 and was integrated into the telematics module. Some cards can be swapped, though when this is performed, the vehicle might not connect to BMW servers. The TCU on these vehicles connect to the infotainment system using a MOST Bus and a CAN Bus to connect to the ECM.

BMW started to roll out more services like real-time traffic update, news and even a web browser. BMW also launched the ConnectedDrive store. Customers could book and pay for information services directly from their car. Sometimes they even have sales at the BMW ConnectedDrive Store.

In 2014, it became possible to book and pay for online services by visiting the BMW ConnectedDrive Store. Since 2016 customers have been able to link their smartphones with their car via a connection with the Open Mobility Cloud. BMW’s services are subscription-based. New owners can contact BMW to start the service on a used vehicle.

Many of these second-generation systems are starting to show their age because the cellular connection is only 3G. Many people who buy a used BMW with these systems can’t believe how slow the connection is compared to 4G and now 5G.