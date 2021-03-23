 BMW’S Mini Brand To Be All Electric By 2030 -
BMW'S Mini Brand To Be All Electric By 2030

News

BMW’S Mini Brand To Be All Electric By 2030

The auto maker hopes that fully electric vehicles will account for at least 50% of all Mini deliveries by 2027.
on

Mini will become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030, according to an announcement by BMW Group. Seen by BMW as the ideal brand for electric mobility, Mini will introduce its final combustion-engined model in 2025. The auto maker hopes that fully electric vehicles will account for at least 50% of all Mini deliveries by 2027.

In addition to outlining plans for Mini’s all-electric future, BMW has revealed that the successor to the Mini Countryman will be produced at the OEM’s Leipzig plant in both combustion engine and fully electric form from 2023.

Based on a new vehicle architecture developed for all-electric mobility, future Mini BEVs will also be produced in China in collaboration with local manufacturer Great Wall Motor from 2023.

“We have a clear roadmap for making the transformation of our industry a real competitive advantage for BMW in the coming years: uncompromisingly electric, digital and circular,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management at BMW. “We are consciously adopting a broad approach with our all-electric offering rather than staying niche.”

