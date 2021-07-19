Body Shop Owner Eyes $1 Million In Sales By Age 32

When Bill Shaheen began his career working at a local collision shop, he took steps to build his own business by doing side work out of his home garage, which eventually led to opening Bill Shaheen Auto Body in Carbondale, Pa.

Click Here to Read More

Today, Shaheen is 32 years old, running a successful business with a goal of reaching $1 million in sales this year, according to author Aime Szymanski of BodyShop Business.

“A lot of the guys I’ve worked with in the past and the best technicians were in their late forties and early fifties. I don’t know of anyone my age who is even in the field anymore,” Shaheen explained. “I think I’m a little bit different. My building is older, a 1940s masonry building that is roughly 6,000 sq.-ft. with a semi-downdraft booth. Everybody looks at it like, ‘Oh my goodness, you have to have a million dollars just in startup costs to run your business,’ and I can tell you, I didn’t spend a billion dollars to get here. I did a lot of the hard work, not trying to be at the top right away, but building towards that.”

Read the complete story in BodyShop Business.