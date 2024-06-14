Bollinger Motors Sells Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

Bollinger Motors, Inc. announced it has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum Groups, which Bollinger describes as a leader in fleet management and EV charging solutions. Momentum can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck, according to a news release from Bollinger.

“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

Momentum will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger launches production in the second half of 2024, the company said.

“We are delighted to work with Bollinger Motors and its innovative B4 Chassis Cab, as the company shares our commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions, and improving the world around us,” said Jack Pyros, president of Momentum.

Bollinger also said it qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.