 Bollinger Motors Sells Chassis Cabs to Momentum Groups

EV Bizz

Bollinger will sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum.

Bollinger Motors, Inc. announced it has reached an agreement to sell 80 all-electric Class 4 commercial trucks to Momentum Groups, which Bollinger describes as a leader in fleet management and EV charging solutions. Momentum can upfit the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab with mobile EV chargers, a box truck, flatbed, service body or stake truck, according to a news release from Bollinger.

“Momentum is a leader and innovator in mobile charging solutions and has a shared commitment to using electric vehicles as part of a fleet management solution to help companies reduce emissions and save money,” said Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger Motors. “We are excited that the Bollinger B4 will be the Class 4 platform that helps Momentum deliver a mobile-charging solution.”

Momentum will take possession of the vehicles after Bollinger launches production in the second half of 2024, the company said.

“We are delighted to work with Bollinger Motors and its innovative B4 Chassis Cab, as the company shares our commitment to reducing greenhouse emissions, and improving the world around us,” said Jack Pyros, president of Momentum.

Bollinger also said it qualified for federal clean vehicle purchasing incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides $40,000 in refundable tax credits per truck.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive, Inc. announced Bollinger Motors* has reached an agreement to sell 50 vehicles to EnviroCharge, a provider of convenient and flexible charging solutions, for an estimated deal value of $8,250,000 for electric vehicle owners.

EnviroCharge will install its mobile clean-propane-powered charging system on the Bollinger B4 chassis cab, an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck. By combining the charging unit with the Bollinger B4, EnviroCharge said it will provide a convenient mobile unit allowing electric vehicle owners to quickly and easily charge EVs anytime, anywhere.

