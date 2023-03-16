Bonneville Garage Celebrates School Of The Year Award

Tomorrow’s Technician, WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts, along with hundreds of dignitaries, racers, automotive professionals, local and national media, administrators, parents and peers, congratulated Adam Arndt and the students of Bonneville Garage, the automotive technical program at Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT, for being named the 2022 School of the Year.

The school is the 14th recipient of the annual program, naming it the best technical training school in the country. WIX Filters and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Technician.

During the fast-paced – at times emotional – ceremony, Tomorrow’s Technician editor Doug Kaufman explained the significance of the award.

“There’s a massive difference between the number of automotive technicians retiring or leaving the industry and the number entering to take their place,” said Kaufman. “Due to the rapidly expanding use of technology in today’s vehicles, this is one of the toughest careers to keep educated about. It requires a knowledge of science, math, communications and business skills – definitely not the grease monkey persona that many people believe still exists.

“And with the skyrocketing amount of student debt facing college students, your education offers an incredible alternative to that, as well as virtually guaranteed employment!

Bonneville High School auto mechanics program named best in country Click this photo to watch media coverage of the event. Image courtesy of KSL TV.

“The School of the Year program, sponsored by Wix and O’Reilly, recognizes schools who represent the best elements of automotive education and their efforts to help create the future of our industry,” Kaufman said.

Tina Davis, senior marketing manager – WIX Global and US, said following the event, “We congratulate Bonneville High School and are very honored to support their goals of pursuing professional careers in the automotive aftermarket.” Also offering their congratulations were Don Barrett, from Wix, and David Long, from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Information about the 2023 program will be announced soon.